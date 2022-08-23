Man sent to 10-year RI for snatching woman's purse

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

A local court has sentenced an accused, Bhim, to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for snatching a purse from a woman in 2020. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict.

The police had registered a case against the accused on a complaint of a woman, a resident of ESIC Society, Sector 51-B, Chandigarh. In the complaint, the woman said she was walking towards her house around 6 pm on February 13, 2020. When she reached the society gate of Indian Enclave in Sector 51, a motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched her purse. In the process, she fell on the ground and suffered serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital.

The woman claimed that the purse contained Rs 4,500 in cash, an ATM card, a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and an identity card issued by her office. She said since the accused was not wearing a helmet, she could identify him if he came across her ever. The police registered a case against the accused for offences under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC and arrested him.

After investigation, the police filed a challan against the accused in the court. Charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty. While the counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case, public prosecutor Atul Sethi said the prosecution proved the case and demanded an exemplary punishment for the accused.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the prosecution had been successful in bringing home the guilt against the suspect beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt. Accordingly, the accused was held guilty for the commission of offence punishable under Sections 379-B and 413 of the IPC. The court sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on him.