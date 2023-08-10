Man sentenced to life for raping 13-year-old daughter

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 9

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Man Pal Ramawat, while sentencing a man to life imprisonment for remainder of natural life for raping his 13-year-old daughter, said if a girl is not safe in the company of her father, then nobody can save her.

Violator deserves no mercy: Court The court observed, “The convict has committed the most heinous crime of sexual assault upon his own minor daughter. If a girl is not safe in the company of her father, then nobody can save her. The convict does not deserve any leniency on the quantum of sentence.”

The fast-track court held the accused father guilty under the POCSO Act. It also held his younger brother guilty of sexually harassing the eight-year-old sister of the victim girl.

A case was registered on the complaint of the minor rape victim.

Public Prosecutor Surjit Singh submitted that the convict committed rape and sexual assault on his own daughter. He submitted that the victim’s parents were living separately and the girls were residing with the convict. Instead of taking care of his daughter, the convict violated her.

The court observed, “The convict has committed the most heinous crime of rape and sexual assault upon his own minor daughter. If a girl is not safe in the company of her father, then nobody can save her. In this case, the convict being the father of the victim has crossed all limits. The offence committed by him needs to be condemned in the strongest words. A strong message needs to be sent to the society that such persons shall be dealt with strictly. The convict does not deserve any leniency on the quantum of sentence.”

The fast-track court constituted under the POCSO Act held the man guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, sentencing him to rigorous imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. It further sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. The sentences will run concurrently.

Similarly, the eight-year-old victim’s uncle was held guilty of sexually harassing the girl. He was convicted under Section 12 of the POCSO Act. He had already remained in custody from January 2022 till date. The court sentenced him to the imprisonment for the period already undergone by him. A fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him. The court ordered to release him from custody, if not required in any other case.

In its order, the court observed, “The minor victims have suffered a lot of mental pain and suffering because of the offence committed with them. The adverse effect on their mental state cannot be compensated in any manner and trauma in their mind would be lifelong. So, keeping in view the above facts and circumstances, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh was awarded to the rape victim and Rs 1 lakh to the sexual harassment victim.”

#Ambala