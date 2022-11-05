Man sexually exploits kin, arrested

Panchkula, November 4
The police have arrested a person for sexually exploiting a teenage girl. He was produced before the court that remanded him in judicial custody.
According to information, the victim’s mother reported that her daughter was mentally disturbed and she took her to the PGI. The girl’s investigation report revealed that she was pregnant. The suspect had sexually exploited her several times and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
The police had arrested the suspect (42), a relative of the family, under Sections 323, 376(2) N, 506 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
