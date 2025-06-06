DT
Home / Chandigarh / Man shot dead, another injured near Amaravati Mall in Haryana's Pinjore

Man shot dead, another injured near Amaravati Mall in Haryana's Pinjore

Motive behind the attack remains unclear, say sources
Tribune News Service
Pinjore (Haryana), Updated At : 08:51 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A man was shot dead while another was critically injured after unidentified armed assailants opened fire on them near Amaravati Mall in Pinjore late on Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the late hours, sending residents of the area into panic.

One of the victims died on the spot while the injured was rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

After the information reached the police, senior officials arrived at the scene and started investigation into the incident.

According to sources, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, the sources said, adding that police were investigating the attack from different angles.

The incident has raised concerns about public safety, especially around the commercial hub during late hours.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area.

