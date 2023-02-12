Man, son attack nursery owners in Pinjore, booked

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 11

The Pinjore police have book two persons for attacking the owners of a nursery located on the Bitna road in Pinjore late last night. The suspects have been identified as Bablu and his son Bobby.

The police said Allaudin, a resident of Abdullah Colony in Pinjore and owner of Khan Nursery, in his complaint, said he, along with his brother Giasuddin, was having dinner at the nursery around 10 pm. Bablu came in his car outside the nursery and started blowing horn. When he came outside, Bablu started abusing him. He asked Bablu to return to his house as he was drunk. He went back and later returned there along with his son Bobby. The duo attacked him and his brother with hockey sticks.

Allaudin said his brother Giasuddin suffered injuries on his head. The suspects damaged several flower pots at the nursery. The duo threatened to eliminate them before fleeing the spot. Bablu also got hurt as his foot got stuck in flower pots.

He said in the meantime land owner Aditya Sharma reached there and informed the police about the incident. The police reached there and took his brother to a primary health centre in Pinjore from where he was referred to the sub-divisional hospital, Kalka.

A case under Sections 323, 427, 452 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Pinjore police station. The police are investigating the matter.

