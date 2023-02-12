Man, son attack nursery owners in Pinjore, booked

Panchkula, February 11
The Pinjore police have book two persons for attacking the owners of a nursery located on the Bitna road in Pinjore late last night. The suspects have been identified as Bablu and his son Bobby.
The police said Allaudin, a resident of Abdullah Colony in Pinjore and owner of Khan Nursery, in his complaint, said he, along with his brother Giasuddin, was having dinner at the nursery around 10 pm. Bablu came in his car outside the nursery and started blowing horn. When he came outside, Bablu started abusing him. He asked Bablu to return to his house as he was drunk. He went back and later returned there along with his son Bobby. The duo attacked him and his brother with hockey sticks.
Allaudin said his brother Giasuddin suffered injuries on his head. The suspects damaged several flower pots at the nursery. The duo threatened to eliminate them before fleeing the spot. Bablu also got hurt as his foot got stuck in flower pots.
He said in the meantime land owner Aditya Sharma reached there and informed the police about the incident. The police reached there and took his brother to a primary health centre in Pinjore from where he was referred to the sub-divisional hospital, Kalka.
A case under Sections 323, 427, 452 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Pinjore police station. The police are investigating the matter.
Victims hit with hockey sticks
The police said Allaudin, a resident of Abdullah Colony in Pinjore and owner of Khan Nursery, in his complaint, said he, along with his brother Giasuddin, was having dinner at the nursery around 10 pm. Bablu came in his car outside the nursery and started blowing horn. When he came outside, Bablu started abusing him. He asked Bablu to return to his house as he was drunk. He went back and later returned there along with his son Bobby. The duo attacked him and his brother with hockey sticks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...