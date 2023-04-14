Man, son booked for Rs 13L job fraud

Ambala, April 13
The Ambala police have booked a father-son duo for allegedly duping two men of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs in Chandigarh.
A case has been registered against the suspects, Ramandeep Singh and his father Trilochan Singh, residents of Ambala, under Sections 406, 420, 120-B and 506 of the IPC at the Barara police station.
Complainants Sukhvinder Kumar and Rajat Kumar, residents of Barara, alleged that the father-son duo took Rs 13 lakh from us to arrange jobs of conductor in the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, but failed to honour the commitment following which a complaint was filed against them in September last year.
“The complaint was marked to the office of the DSP, Barara, following which the suspects assured us of returning the money by October end last year. Despite the assurance, they refused to return the money and instead started threatening us.”
