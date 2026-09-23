Man, son crushed under truck on flyover in Zirakpur

A father-son duo were seriously injured after a truck ran over them following a collision between their scooty and a car on the Singhpura flyover in Zirakpur around 2 pm today.

The victims, identified as Bablu and his son Himanshu, residents of Bhankharpur, were travelling with two other family members when the accident occurred. The driver of the car travelling ahead suddenly applied brakes, following which the scooty collided with the car. Bablu and Himanshu fell on the road and were reportedly run over by a truck coming from behind.

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Both legs of Bablu were crushed below the knees, while one arm of Himanshu was badly injured. Bablu’s wife, who was riding pillion with a young child in her lap, escaped with minor injuries.

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The injured were initially taken to Dera Bassi Hospital and later referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in critical condition. They are undergoing surgery.

The accident affected traffic on the flyover, leading to a long queue of vehicles. The SSF team removed the vehicles involved and restored traffic. The team also apprehended the truck driver and handed him over to the Zirakpur police, which seized the truck.

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Investigating officer ASI Labh Singh said the medical reports of the injured were awaited. “Both are undergoing treatment. Their statements will be recorded once their conditions improve and they are able to give statements,” he added.