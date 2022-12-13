Ambala: Man, son held for killing pet dog, released on bail

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 12

The police today arrested a man and his son for allegedly killing a dog in Ambala City. They were later released on bail.

A case was registered against Sudarshan Singh and his son Gagan under Section 429 of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Sector 9 police station, Ambala City.

Vishal, a resident of Ambala City, in his complaint to the police, stated that his pet dog of American Bully breed was attacked by Gagan and his father with a stick and sharp weapons on Sunday evening. The dog, around six-year-old, died on the spot.

Some social activists held a protest to get the case registered. Deepanshu Sood, a social activist, said the dog was brutally killed and they would seek strict action against the duo.

A postmortem of the dog was conducted at the government veterinary hospital, Ambala City, today. As per the postmortem report “the animal might have died due to excessive bleeding resulting from haemorrhage and severe incision and wound.”

Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer of the Sector 9 police station, said: “The man and his son were arrested for killing a dog. It is alleged that the incident took place after two dogs were fighting with each other. They have been released on bail.”

#Ambala