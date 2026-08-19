Man, son held in murder case in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police arrested a man and his son in connection with the killing of a man following a dispute in the grain market, Sector 26.

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A joint team of Sector 26 and Industrial Area police stations arrested Priyanshu and his father Vinod, both residents of Gas Colony, Dariya, on August 17. On their disclosure, a juvenile was apprehended on August 18. The crime weapon was also recovered.

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The police said a quarrel broke out on August 14 between two parties in the grain market over parking. When the complainant’s brother objected, an altercation started, during which the accused assaulted the victim. One of the accused allegedly held him while another pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Vinod (52) is a wholesale commission agent in the mandi.