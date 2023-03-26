Man stabbed at Burail, one held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Burail, Govind (43), on the charge of stabbing Lalit Kumar near his house in the same area on Friday. A case under Section 324 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. The victim was admitted to the GMCH-32. The assailant was released on bail. Investigation is going on. TNS

Bronze for soft tennis team

Chandigarh: The local men’s soft tennis team won a bronze medal in the 19th Senior National Championship at KT International School, Barunei, Khurdha (Odisha). Meanwhile, the team of Paravneet Sarao and Devanshu also won a bronze medal in mix doubles event. The men’s squad included Rohit Dhimaan, Aaryan Thakur, Harsh Khatri, Nishant Sandhi, Manvir Singh, Devanshu Hooda, Sidharth and Japnam Singh. TNS

Two-day ‘UDAAN’ ends at PEC

Chandigarh: UDAAN, a higher education initiative by the Career Development and Guidance Centre (CDGC) of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), concluded on Saturday after a series of informative and motivating talks and interactions. The two-day event is organised annually as a step towards guiding students to pursue higher education with a series of expert talks and interactions. The sessions are planned to provide students with insights about various career options after graduation. TNS

2 mobile phone snatchers held

Mohali: The police arrested two youths for several incidents of mobile phone snatching in the Dera Bassi area. The suspects were identified as Uttarakhand resident Mohit Rawat and Barwala resident Vishal, alias Vicky. Nine phones were recovered from them. They were booked at the Dera Bassi police station on March 18 on a complaint of Jyoti Rani of Balaji Nagar, Dera Bassi, who had stated that two unidentified bike-borne youths had snatched her phone. ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said, “The duo has been sent to judicial custody.” TNS

Man arrested with illicit liquor

Panchkula: A man was arrested with 59 cartons of country-made liquor here on Friday. The suspect has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Alipur village in the district. The police spokesman said a police team at the Sector 16 market got a tip-off that a Bolero jeep was transporting illegal liquor. A naka was laid at the labour chowk in Sector 16 and the suspect arrested. A case was registered. The suspect was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody.