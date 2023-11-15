Man stabbed in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 14

A man was allegedly attacked by six persons last night around 11.30 pm at Tawa Chowk in Sector 10 here. One of the six accused has been arrested so far.

The victim, Jasbir Singh of Dhakoli in Zirakpur, is currently engaged in advertising. He alleged that six persons, two of whom had worked with him on a contract basis — Dharminder Singh (alias Puppie) and Anu —were involved in the attack.

The two parties had agreed to meet at Tawa Chowk to sort out their matter. The victims said Anu stabbed him with a knife.

Sources said money dealing between the two groups was the reason behind the incident even though the victim denied this.

The police on patrol saved Jasbir and admitted him to Civil Hospital at Sector 6, from where he was discharged today. Anu has been arrested while Dharminder is still at large.

