Man stabbed in Panchkula

Panchkula, November 14
A man was allegedly attacked by six persons last night around 11.30 pm at Tawa Chowk in Sector 10 here. One of the six accused has been arrested so far.
The victim, Jasbir Singh of Dhakoli in Zirakpur, is currently engaged in advertising. He alleged that six persons, two of whom had worked with him on a contract basis — Dharminder Singh (alias Puppie) and Anu —were involved in the attack.
The two parties had agreed to meet at Tawa Chowk to sort out their matter. The victims said Anu stabbed him with a knife.
Sources said money dealing between the two groups was the reason behind the incident even though the victim denied this.
The police on patrol saved Jasbir and admitted him to Civil Hospital at Sector 6, from where he was discharged today. Anu has been arrested while Dharminder is still at large.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized