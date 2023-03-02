Man stabbed near GMCH-32 chowk

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Dadu Majra was stabbed by two persons near the GMCH chowk in Sector 32. The victim, Rahul, reported that he, along with his friend, was returning from Zirakpur when the two persons, allegedly identified as Bheem of Dadu Majra and Manu of Sector 25, stabbed him in the thigh and the stomach. The complainant’s friend, with the help of a passer-by, rushed the victim to the GMCH-32. The police have registered a case against the suspects at the Sector 34 police station and started investigation. TNS

Kharar builders hold protest

Mohali: A few builders blocked the entry to the Kharar Municipal Council office on Wednesday in protest against the alleged harassment being faced by them due to non-installation of electricity meters at their colonies as the civic body did not provide clear-cut directions on NOCs. The builders complained that the PSPCL was not issuing metres due to an ambiguity in the MC’s NOC. As a result, their customers were harassing them. Executive Officer Gurdeep Singh assured them that the matter would be discussed with administration officials and a way out would be found. TNS

Calgary MP for academic tie-ups

Mohali: George Chahal, Liberal Party of Canada MP, on Wednesday said Canada would support academic, educational, cultural, youth and research exchanges with India. He discussed possibilities of faculty development programmes by inviting Rayat Bahra University faculty members to Canada. He suggested a student exchange programme on similar lines. TNS

Gym for women opened at PU

Chandigarh: A gym for women has been opened at the Directorate of Sports, Panjab University. The gym, located near the Captain Vikram Batra Shooting Range, was inaugurated by Prof Jatinder Grover, Dean, Student Welfare, Dr Naresh Kumar, Associate Dean, Student Welfare (Men), and Prof Promila Pathak, Dean, Student Welfare (Women), alongwith Prof Dalwinder Singh, officiating Director, Sports. Women athletes were present at the inauguration ceremony.