Man stabbed, robbed of cash in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Two bike-borne suspects stabbed a Burail resident and snatched cash and a mobile phone. Complainant Deepak Kumar claimed unidentified persons stabbed him near the road separating Sectors 33 and 34 and snatched Rs 1,500 in cash and a mobile phone. A case has been registered. TNS
1 electrocuted, another ends life
Mohali: A 30-year-old man, Ramji, was electrocuted to death at Mirpur village here. The UP native was living as a tenant on the third floor and was changing clothes when he accidentally touched wires. After recording his wife Usha Devi’s statement, the police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. In another case, a 40-year-old resident of Guru Nanak Colony in Dafarpur village allegedly hanged himself to death. Victim Ravinder Verma of UP was mentally disturbed, said sources.
