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Home / Chandigarh / Man stabbed to death in Sarangpur

Man stabbed to death in Sarangpur

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A 25-year-old dry cleaner was stabbed to death near Dhanas Small Flats in Sarangpur on Thursday night. His family has refused to claim the body from the PGIMER mortuary until the accused are arrested.

Meanwhile, the police have reportedly identified and traced all four accused, with their arrest expected shortly.

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Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Dhanas Small Flats, was standing outside his house with a friend, Sunny, when the accused arrived.

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Sunny told the police that there had been no provocation and that the accused attacked Mukesh as soon as they saw him.

According to the police, Sunny had a fight with the four accused, during which Mukesh was injured. He suffered a deep stab wound in the abdomen.

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Following the incident, the police were alerted and Mukesh was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he died during treatment. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. The motive is yet to be established. The police said there was no previous rivalry between the two sides.

According to Mukesh’s family, he had gone to Delhi to buy suits, intending to set up a stall to sell them. He returned to the city on Wednesday, a day before the incident.

The body was shifted to the PGIMER mortuary, while the family staged a protest outside the Sarangpur police station. They alleged that the incident took place right next to the police station and no action was taken.

The family said it would not take custody of the body until the accused were arrested. A post-mortem examination cannot be conducted until the family identifies the body.

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