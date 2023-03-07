Man stabbed to death over petty dispute in Ambala Cantonment

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 6

A 35-year-old yoga instructor was stabbed to death over a petty dispute in Ambala Cantonment here on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mano Ram, a resident of Sundar Nagar, and the suspects as Anshul, Nikhil and Ashok. Kamlesh Kumari, sister of the deceased, stated that Anshul, Nikhil and Ashok ran a meat shop near their residence and they had a dispute with a neighbour on Sunday. Mano Ram intervened due to which the suspects were having animosity against him. Around 9.30 pm on Sunday, the suspects attacked Mano Ram. While Nikhil stabbed him in the chest, Anshul and Ashok thrashed him. “On hearing about the quarrel, I reached there. Nikhil attacked me with the knife and I suffered injuries on my forehead. Meanwhile, other family members also reached there and managed to rescue us,” she alleged.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, where he was declared dead, while Kamlesh was provided first aid. A case has been registered.