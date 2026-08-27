Man stabs estranged wife at Mohali market

A man stabbed his estranged wife in the neck at Mohali’s Phase-9 market. The victim was visiting the market with an acquaintance when her husband Gurdeep Singh, enraged after seeing her with another man, attacked her.

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In retaliation, the man Gurdeep on the head with a break. The woman was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali while Gurdeep was taken to PGI.

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A case of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint has been registered against Gurdeep Singh at the Phase-8 police station. A cross case has also been registered in the incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras.

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DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said the couple had been involved in a domestic dispute for over a year and a half and had been living separately. “The matter is pending in court. The wife has also filed a lawsuit seeking maintenance from her husband,” the DSP added. No arrest has been made in the case so far.