Man stabs hotel manager, held

Chandigarh, March 12
The UT police have arrested a man for stabbing a hotel manager. Complainant Anil Chaudhary, who works at a hotel in Kajheri village, here, alleged that the suspect, identified as Nitin, alias Hobbo, reached the hotel and asked for a room.
The complainant showed him a room and asked for his ID. However, the suspect refused to give his ID and starting quarrelling with him.
The complainant alleged that the suspect stabbed him on his stomach. He suffered injuries in the incident and was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.
The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. The police later arrested the suspect.
