Man stabs wife at Mullanpur Garibdas

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed by her estranged husband over a marital dispute in the Mullanpur Garibdas market today.

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Priyanka (30), a saleswoman at a garments shop, had reported for work in the morning when her husband, Hira Lal, allegedly stabbed her with a knife.

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Passers-by rushed her to the GMSH-16 where she is undergoing treatment. Hira Lal was caught by local residents and handed over to the police.

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Priyanka and his son live in Khuda Lahora, while her estranged husband stays in Manimajra.