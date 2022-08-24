Man steals cash from shop, held

Panchkula, August 23
The police here today claimed to have arrested a person for stealing Rs 30,000 from a shop in the Barwala area of Panchkula district.
The accused has been identified as Raj Kumar, alias Bodhi, a resident of Durga Colony in Barwala village near Chandimandir.
According to information, Chander Prakash, a resident of Barwala, in his complaint to the police on August 16, had stated that he moved out of his cosmetics shop for a few minutes. When he returned to his shop, he found that some unidentified person had stolen Rs 30,000 from the counter.
A case under Section 390 of the IPC was registered against the unidentified person at the Chandimandir police station.
