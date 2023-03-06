Man steals impounded car from checkpoint

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

A man drove off in a car impounded by the Chandigarh Police at a checkpoint during an anti-drunken driving drive here. Complainant ASI Amarjeet Singh, who is posted in the traffic wing, claimed the checkpoint was set up on the road separating Sectors 34 and 35.

He claimed a car bearing a Punjab registration number was stopped at the checkpoint and the man driving the vehicle, identified as Raghav, a native of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP), was found under the influence of liquor when screened using the alcohol sensor. The police impounded the vehicle and took the keys from the driver.

The complainant claimed another person, who was accompanying the driver, took away the car from the scene using spare keys. A case of theft has been registered at the Sector 36 police station and an investigation initiated.