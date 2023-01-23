Man steals jeep laden with goods, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 22

The UT police have arrested a man who had reportedly stolen a pick-up jeep laden with goods. The police said the 53-year-old accused was facing 17 cases of theft and burglary in Punjab.

The police said complainant Rajender Karki had reported that his jeep loaded with eight air coolers, bags of spices and trolley bags was stolen from Daria on the intervening night of December 27 and 28.

During investigation, a team, led by Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO of the Industrial Area police station, came to know that a car bearing Haryana registration number was seen at the crime spot on the day of the incident.

The cops traced the car owner, a resident of Ambala, who revealed that Nirmal Singh had borrowed his car.

Working on the lead, Nirmal Singh, a resident of Sabdalpur village, Rajpura, was nabbed from Ludhiana and the stolen jeep, along with two stolen air coolers, was recovered from him.

His interrogation further led to the recovery of 22 bags of spices, two air coolers and five trolley bags from Ambala.

The police said Nirmal’s nephew Lovepreet, alias Lovely, who was another accused in the case, was presently absconding.

They said Nirmal had been committing thefts for the past two decades and was found involved in at least 17 criminal cases.