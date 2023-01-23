Man steals jeep laden with goods, held

Chandigarh, January 22
The UT police have arrested a man who had reportedly stolen a pick-up jeep laden with goods. The police said the 53-year-old accused was facing 17 cases of theft and burglary in Punjab.
The police said complainant Rajender Karki had reported that his jeep loaded with eight air coolers, bags of spices and trolley bags was stolen from Daria on the intervening night of December 27 and 28.
During investigation, a team, led by Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO of the Industrial Area police station, came to know that a car bearing Haryana registration number was seen at the crime spot on the day of the incident.
The cops traced the car owner, a resident of Ambala, who revealed that Nirmal Singh had borrowed his car.
Working on the lead, Nirmal Singh, a resident of Sabdalpur village, Rajpura, was nabbed from Ludhiana and the stolen jeep, along with two stolen air coolers, was recovered from him.
His interrogation further led to the recovery of 22 bags of spices, two air coolers and five trolley bags from Ambala.
The police said Nirmal’s nephew Lovepreet, alias Lovely, who was another accused in the case, was presently absconding.
They said Nirmal had been committing thefts for the past two decades and was found involved in at least 17 criminal cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...