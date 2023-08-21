Man succumbs to hit-&-run injuries

Mohali, August 20
A Lakhnaur resident succumbed to the injuries sustained in a hit-and-run four days ago.
Jagjit Singh, the deceased, was hit by an unidentified SUV while he and his son were travelling on a bike, near the Sector 88-89 intersection around 5 pm on August 16.
The father-son duo was rushed to the PGI by passersby. Jagjit died during the treatment, while his son Bismit Singh was discharged after treatment.
Complainant Bismit Singh stated that they were going to Manak Majra village when a speeding SUV hit their two-wheeler near the Sector 88-89 intersection.
The duo fell on the road and received injuries. After the accident, the SUV driver sped away.
The police have registered a case against the unidentified SUV driver at the Sohana police station.
