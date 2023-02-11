Man walks free in carjacking case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 10

A local court has acquitted a person, Vikash Saini, alias Vicky, arrested on the charges of robbing a car at the knifepoint after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had arrested the accused after registering an FIR on the complaint of a person, Rajat Mehta, a taxi driver. The complainant said he runs a taxi (UBER) in the tricity. On December 12, 2021, he received a call from UBER and he was asked to pick up passengers from the ISBT-43. He reached the main gate of the ISBT-43 where a boy aged around 24 years and a girl aged around 18 years met him. They asked him to drop them at Kansal village.

He took them to Kansal village. When he turned towards Saketri village, the boy attacked him with a knife on his neck, while the girl accompanying him bit the car driver on his hand.

When he tried to save him, the knife struck on his hands. He said the duo asked him to hand over the keys of the car and threatened to kill him in case of refusal. After he gave the keys to the boy, the duo fled the spot in the vehicle.

The police claimed that during the course of investigation, it was revealed that girl was enticed by Vikas Saini and an FIR was already registered in this regard in Rajasthan and the accused had been arrested in the case.

On finding prima facie case, the court framed the charged for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 397, 506 and 411 of the IPC to which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

During trial, the complainant resiled from his earlier statement given to the police. He failed to identify the accused in the court and did not support the case of prosecution. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.

The court said it was the cardinal principal of law that even 10 guilty persons may escape, but not a single innocent person should be convicted.