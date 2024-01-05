Mohali man walks free in case of rash driving

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr Aman Inder Singh acquitted a resident of Mohali in a case of rash driving wherein a child was injured.

The police had registered a case against Abhay Pratap for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint of Parveen Singh, the father of the child injured in the accident.

The complainant stated that on October 13, 2021, his son was playing in the park and while chasing a dog, the boy came on the road where a white car hit him and sped away, leaving him injured.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. He said witnesses failed to support the persecution version and there was no other eyewitness to the alleged accident.

Acquitting the accused in the case while giving him the benefit of doubt, the court observed that the complainant completely demolished the prosecution case by stating that he did not know the number of the car nor he had seen the accused driving the car at the time of the mishap. He even failed to identify the accused present in the court.

