Man walks free in molestation case in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

Parmod Kumar, Judicial Magistrate First Class, has acquitted a Ferozepur resident in a nine-year-old case of alleged molestation of a woman at F Bar, a club in Sector 9, after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

Gurjant Singh was booked, along with Rajan Bhatti, on a complaint of a woman in 2014. While Bhatti was convicted in the case in 2018, the court has acquitted Gurjant of the charges framed against him.

In her complaint, the woman had stated that on the night intervening March 23 and 24, 2014, she, along with her husband, had gone to the club where two persons tried to outrage her modesty. She left the club and took a cab to go home.

The two persons, who were in a four-wheeler, chased her. The number plate of their four-wheeler was covered with a plastic paper. They stopped her near the Sector 17/18 light point, came out of their vehicle and started molesting her. They also snatched her wrist watch before fleeing.

During investigation, the police arrested the accused and recovered the car allegedly used in the crime. After completion of the investigation, a chargesheet against the accused was presented in the court. Gurjant was declared a proclaimed offender during the trial, but was later arrested by the police in 2018.

Amarjit Singh Sidhu, the counsel for Gurjant Singh, argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. He said there was no proof against him, adding that the police failed to present the complainant before the court for the identification of the accused.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.