Man walks free in murder case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has acquitted a person, Harish Kumar, in a murder case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Sanju, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, Chandigarh. He alleged that three persons stabbed his friend Karan to death. He told the police that he was working as a housekeeper with DHL Courier Company, Sector 34, in Chandigarh. After getting his hair cut, he was sitting under a tree with a person, Ravi, around 9 pm on September 17, 2020. His friend Karan also came there on a scooter and asked them for a walk in the park of a community centre. When the trio started going towards the park on the Activa scooter, Vishal and Ashu came there on a motorcycle. Thereafter, all five persons went to the park on two vehicles.

In the meantime, Karan saw a person coming towards the park from outside. In order to check, he went outside the park after scaling the wall. Later, they heard someone shouting for help. When they looked on the side of the wall, three boys were beating Karan. When they raised alarm, the accused fled from the spot. They picked up Karan, who was bleeding, and took him to a hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

The police registered an FIR and arrested the accused. After the completion of investigation, a challan against the accused was prepared and presented under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty. Amit Kumar Khairwal, counsel for the accused, said he was falsely framed in the case. He said there was no mention of the accused in the FIR. The police also failed to find anything against the accused which might involve him in the alleged crime.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him. The trial of other three accused is going on separately as they all are being tried as child in the conflict of law.