Man walks free in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

The Special Judge, Fast Track Court, has acquitted a person in a POCSO case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered an FIR against a person, a resident of Mani Majra, on the complaint of his wife. The complainant told the police that her husband, under the influence of liquor, molested their eight-year-old daughter in the evening of January 2, 2020. The police registered a case against the suspect for the offences punishable under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

During investigation, the suspect was arrested. After the completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court.

Finding a prima facie case, the suspect was charged under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Jagtar Kureel, counsel for the accused, contended that he was falsely implicated in the present case by the police. He said the victim denied allegations made in the complaint before the court. He argued that a fight broke out between her parents (mother and father) on the day of the alleged incident, following which the complainant called the police.

Kureel also argued that the complainant also denied of filing any such complaint against her husband. The public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the suspect of the charges framed against him.