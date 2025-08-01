DT
Manakpur village panchayat passes resolution to banish eloping couples

Manakpur village panchayat passes resolution to banish eloping couples

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:25 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
After a couple from Manakpur Sharief village in Block Majri solemnised a love marriage, the village panchayat today passed a resolution to banish any youths who solemnise marriage after eloping. The six members of the panchayat gave their approval to the resolution.

The decision was taken in the gram sabha called to deliberate on the issue. "This is not a punishment but a step to caution the youth of the village," it said.

Sarpanch Dalbir Singh said the resolution has been passed unanimously and was aimed to ensure the welfare of village residents.

Locals said the families of the couple have banished them and the couple does not reside in the village.

