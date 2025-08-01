Manakpur village panchayat passes resolution to banish eloping couples

After a couple from Manakpur Sharief village in Block Majri solemnised a love marriage, the village panchayat today passed a resolution to banish any youths who solemnise marriage after eloping. The six members of the panchayat gave their approval to the resolution.

Advertisement

The decision was taken in the gram sabha called to deliberate on the issue. "This is not a punishment but a step to caution the youth of the village," it said.

Sarpanch Dalbir Singh said the resolution has been passed unanimously and was aimed to ensure the welfare of village residents.

Advertisement

Locals said the families of the couple have banished them and the couple does not reside in the village.