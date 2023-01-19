Manan's ton helps UT team gain commanding position

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

A timely century by Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra helped hosts to gain a commanding position against Railways on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here today.

Vohra posted an unbeaten 113 off 189 balls, with 16 boundaries, to help the local side post 212/2 at the draw of stumps. He raised an unbeaten 152-run partnership for the 3rd wicket with Kunal Mahajan. Mahajan was playing at 66 off 114 balls, studded with 11 boundaries.

The hosts lost both their openers at 60 runs. Arslan Khan posted 27 runs, while Arjit Singh added one run to the total. Akash Pandey claimed Khan’s wicket, while Himanshu Sangwan accounted for Arjit.

Vohra, who scored a double ton against hosts Tripura in the previous match, and Mahajan, who scored 162 runs, had raised a 317-partnehrip for the 3rd wicket.

Meanwhile, the hosts are still trailing by 174 runs. Railways bowlers toiled hard to find any breakthrough in both sessions. However, Vohra and Mahajan remained intact. Earlier, while resuming their overnight score of 326/8, Railways added just 60 runs and collapsed at 386 runs. Sandeep Sharma accounted for another wicket to take his spell to 6/116. He dismissed Pandey (29 off 45 balls, with four boundaries). SS Jadhav (39 off 70 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes) was the last man out for Railways. Shrestha Nirmohi (2/83) wrapped up the Railways innings by claiming Jadhav’s wicket.