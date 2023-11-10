Manav wins chess event

Chandigarh, November 9
During the annual sports meet, Smash-II of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Punjab Chapter, in association with Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture, Manav defeated Nagendra Narian to win the chess event.
In the men’s table tennis final, Atul Dutta secured the top spot by defeating Ashwin. In the women’s singles final, Raminder overpowered Jasmeet Kaur. Niranjan and Rajnish won the mixed doubles (above 40 years old) badminton final by defeating Sanjay and Ashwini.
In the below-40-year-old category, the team of Shiv and Anant defeated Preetpaul and Komal Preet to claim the title. Preetpaul and Neelam won the mixed doubles event by defeating Davinder Pal Singh and Raminder Kaur.
