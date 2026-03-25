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Home / Chandigarh / Mandatory for commercial, industrial LPG consumers in Chandigarh to apply for PNG

Mandatory for commercial, industrial LPG consumers in Chandigarh to apply for PNG

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh residents have also been encouraged to switch to piped natural gas. File
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UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad on Tuesday held a meeting to review the LPG supply situation in light of recent geopolitical developments and to deliberate upon communications received from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas regarding expansion of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

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It has been mandatory for all commercial and industrial LPG consumers to apply for piped natural gas (PNG) with their CGD entity. They have been told to take all actions required to reach a state of readiness for receiving PNG before they are eligible to be allotted any commercial LPG from the overall 50% allocation.

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Residents were encouraged to adopt PNG wherever available to reduce dependence on LPG, ensure a continuous and safe supply of cooking gas, and benefit from its cost-effectiveness and environmental advantages. Households and commercial establishments were also urged to register for PNG connections and actively contribute to a sustainable energy transition in the city.

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To facilitate rapid infrastructure rollout, a “dig and restore” mechanism will be implemented, allowing CGD entities to undertake restoration works. Operational relaxations were also approved, permitting round-the-clock work.

Oil marketing companies were instructed to coordinate closely with the Department of Food and Supplies and the Deputy Commissioner’s office to ensure strict adherence to LPG quotas, prevent diversion and maintain uninterrupted supply to priority sectors.

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The meeting was attended by senior officials of Chandigarh Administration, including the Home Secretary; Director and Secretary, Food and Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology; Special Secretary, Finance; Deputy Commissioner; Special Commissioner, MC; Chief Engineer; and District Food and Supplies Officer.

Also present were officials of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation and Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd.

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