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Home / Chandigarh / Mandi Gobindgarh residents get potholes filled at own cost

Mandi Gobindgarh residents get potholes filled at own cost

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Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 08:44 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Work on the two key roads will cost Rs 5.7 crore. (Representative image)
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After repeated appeals for its restoration failed to draw any response from the authorities, residents of Mandi Gobindgarh have taken it upon themselves to repair the damaged Jasra Road. The road, riddled with potholes and broken stretches, has been a source of inconvenience and safety risks for commuters, schoolchildren and two-wheeler riders. Locals have started filling potholes with construction material at their own expense to make it temporarily motorable.

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Residents alleged that concerns over the road’s quality were raised during construction, but the irregularities were ignored.

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Social activist Deep Garg said it was unfortunate that citizens were now being forced to spend their own money to repair a public road because the administration had failed to discharge its responsibility. He demanded immediate reconstruction of the road to meet quality standards and strict action against officials and contractors responsible for substandard work.

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