Mani Majra man held not guilty in arms case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

A local court has acquitted a resident of Mani Majra in arms case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered a case against Davinder Kumar, the accused, on December 8, 2021, under Section 25 of the Arms Act after he was allegedly caught with a spring-actuated knife without any licence or permit near EWS Flats at Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 here.

On completion of investigation, a challan was presented against the accused. Finding a prima facie case, a charge for the offence punishable under Section 25 of the Arms Act was framed against the accused, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The defence counsel argued that the accused was falsely implicated and the recovery of knife was planted on him. He further submitted that the prosecution completely failed to prove the charge levelled against the accused.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the charge against the accused.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused . The court observed that no independent witness was examined by the prosecution in support of the allegation levelled by it against the accused.