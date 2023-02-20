Mani Majra man held with drugs, revolver

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 19

The UT police have nabbed a Mani Majra resident with banned tablets, cough syrups and arms, including a revolver. The suspect has been identified as Virender Saini (34), a resident of Bank Colony.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had set up a checkpoint near the Mauli Jagran police station. The police said the suspect was signalled to stop his car, but he locked the vehicle from inside and tried to speed away. The cops manning the checkpoint broke the windscreen to open the door and nabbed the suspect.

During a search, 15 strips of banned tablets, 105 bottles of cough syrups, a revolver with six live cartridges, an air gun and 14 air rifle cartridges were recovered from the car.

The police officials said the quantity of drugs recovered from the suspect indicated it was meant for supply to someone. A case under the NDPS Act and Arms Act has been registered against the suspect at the Mauli Jagran police station and an investigation initiated.