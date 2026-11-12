Mani Majra sports complex to get international skating hub

The Chandigarh Sports Department has proposed a multipurpose facility at the Mani Majra Sports Complex, featuring international-standard skating rinks.

According to the proposal, the facility will come up adjacent to the existing complex and house an indoor 30m x 60m artistic roller skating and inline freestyle rink, a 25m x 50m inline hockey rink and a 20m x 40m roller derby/hockey rink. The facility will also have players’ changing rooms, washrooms and gymnasiums.

In addition to the indoor facilities, the department has proposed an outdoor speed skating parabolic track, surrounded by a road track for hosting road-race events.

The 30m x 60m competition skating surface will have a 1.20m-wide clear zone on all four sides, with fencing to prevent public access and keep the area free of obstructions. The 12-22mm skating surface will conform to world skating standards and comprise engineered hardwood over plywood/panel distribution layers, an RCC slab, sub-base and compacted subgrade.

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The inline hockey rink will also have fenced-off clear zones and 2-metre protective shields on both sides. Its surface will comprise interlocking PP hockey tiles over a rubberised foam/EPDM underlay, an RCC slab, sub-base and compacted subgrade.

The proposed 200m speed skating track will have a banked oval design with raised, sloping turns. It will include a race track, no-skating zone, safety zone, inner area, gates, light poles and landscaping, besides fencing and a drainage system. The track will be 5.5-6m wide, with a straight length of 48.83m along the inner edge. Its surface will comprise World Skate-certified materials.

At present, the department has only one major skating rink at the Sector 10 Sports Complex, which has also faced questions over shortcomings in its civil infrastructure.

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The Mani Majra Sports Complex was inaugurated in 2018 by the then Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. Phase I, spread over 15 acres, includes indoor facilities for badminton, table tennis and squash, besides a gymnasium and swimming pool.

Under the original plan, Phases II and III were to include an athletics track, football pitch, handball courts, lawn tennis courts and a basketball arena, along with parking facilities. These phases have now reportedly been replaced by the proposed skating hub.

The complex also houses a softball facility, where the Chandigarh Softball Association conducts its annual events and training sessions.