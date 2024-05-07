Mani Majra youth held for theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

A Mani Majra resident has been arrested by the UT police in a case of theft. Rakesh Kumar, a resident of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, reported that a battery was stolen from his auto parked near his house. The police registered a case at the IT Park police station. During investigation, Naresh Kumar (20) was arrested in the case.

2 in police net for gambling

Chandigarh: The police have apprehended two persons for gambling at Sector 26. The suspects, Varinder of Phase XI Mohali and Vinod of Mauli Jagran, were arrested at the grain market. The police recovered Rs 2,500 from them. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against the duo at the Sector 26 police station. —TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.