Manimajra park suffers MC neglect

Shivalik Garden in Manimajra, one of the largest green spaces in the city, now presents a picture of neglect.

While the Municipal Corporation (MC) claims to be providing a green and clean environment for citizens, the current state of Shivalik Garden tells a very different story. Spanning around 18 to 20 acres, the garden draws hundreds of local residents daily.

Varnider Kumar, a member of the Golden Senior Citizen Association, highlighted that sanitation is one of the major issues. “Huge heaps of trash are lying at the entrance of the garden. Sanitation work is not being carried out regularly,” he said.

Garbage is visible in various corners and the grass has not been cut regularly. The ground was dug up for laying tertiary treated water pipelines, but levelling has not been done so far. Paver blocks removed during this process have not yet been re-laid on the walking tracks. Additionally, the drinking water pipeline was damaged during the digging and remains unrepaired. As a result, the park’s lone water stand post remains dry.

The association has submitted a memorandum to senior officials of the MC regarding the garden’s issues.

Subhash Rana, another member of the association, pointed out that given the size of the garden and the number of visitors, there should be at least three to four drinking water points to serve the daily crowd, which includes 2,000–3,000 people of all age groups—infants, children, youths and elderly men and women.

“Currently, there is barely any drinking water facility available in the garden, even during this severe summer heat,” he said.

Kumar added that the only toilet is located in one corner of the garden and is insufficient to meet the needs of visitors, especially women, children and senior citizens. “Another toilet should be built near the office of the Sectional Officer (Horticulture) within the garden premises,” he said.

He also pointed out that the existing toilet is in a shabby, unhygienic condition, lacking fixtures and urgently in need of renovation.

Another local resident noted that many senior citizens have been visiting the garden both in the morning and evening for years, but are now facing serious inconvenience due to the lack of essential facilities.