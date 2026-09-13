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Home / Sports / Manipur CM attends Singjamei Chess tournament closing ceremony, kicks off 1st Singjamei Super league

Manipur CM attends Singjamei Chess tournament closing ceremony, kicks off 1st Singjamei Super league

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ANI
Updated At : 11:17 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 13 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the 3rd Singjamei Constituency Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Trophy State Level Open Chess Tournament 2026, organised by the Service Recreation and Organisation of Youths (SROY) at the SROY Campus, Singjamei Thongam Leikai, Imphal, an official statement said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Manipur CM said that the present Government was formed during a period of severe crisis and that restoring peace and normalcy in the State remains one of its foremost responsibilities.

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He said that the task of bringing peace amid the prevailing situation was like “threading a needle through a torn cloth”, requiring patience, careful efforts and gradual progress.

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The Chief Minister highlighted the recent progress towards restoring road transportation between Imphal and Guwahati via Dimapur, which had become possible after more than three years of disruption, he said. He stated that he had held discussions and negotiations with various civil society organisations and stakeholders to facilitate the reopening of the route.

“We are all Manipuris. We have 36 communities, and we should never be apart,” the Chief Minister said, stressing the need for unity and mutual understanding among all communities of the State.

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He said that it was through this spirit of understanding and sustained dialogue that progress had been made towards restoring the road connection. The resumption of road transportation, he added, was not merely a transportation-related development but also a significant step towards bringing peace and restoring normalcy in Manipur.

The programme also featured a special appreciation for Laitonjam Ranabir Singh for being conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian Arm-Wrestling Federation; Th. Kanto Singh, Vice-President, Service Recreation and Organisation of Youths; L. Lokeshwar Singh, Mayor, Imphal Municipal Corporation; Th. Bankimchandra, Corporator, Ward No. 15 Imphal Municipal Corporation and Th. Eliza Devi, Corporator, Ward No. 16 Imphal Municipal Corporation, also attended the programme.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister attended the 1st Singjamei Super League at Pishum Ground, organised by the Chingamathak Young Learners Club (CYCL), Imphal. The event featured a series of cultural programmes, following which the Chief Minister officially kicked off the tournament.

In the inaugural match, CYCL defeated CLSWO (Chongtham Leikai Social Welfare Organisation) 5–1, emerging victorious in the opening match of the league.

Minister (Art & Culture/ Tourism) Khuraijam Loken Singh, MLA Keirao AC Rameshwar Meitei, MLA Sekmai AC Heikham Dingo, other officials, players, family members and a large number of spectators were present at the event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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