 Manipur's Ashwajit knocks out top seed Arnav in U-18 quarters : The Tribune India

Ashwajit Senjam returns a shot during his match against Arnav Bishnoi. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Fifth seed Manipur’s Ashwajit Senjam stunned top seed Arnav Bishnoi in straight sets during the boys’ U-18 quarterfinal match of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Senjam remained confident throughout the match and logged a 6-3 6-4 victory over his rival. Fourth seed Haryana’s Arntya Ohlyan also march ahead by defeating Punjab’s Gurbaaz Singh Narang 6-3 6-2, while Delhi’s Aashravya Mehra easily defeated Haryana’s Aryan Jolly 6-0 6-3. Second seed Yashasvi Balhara also moved into the next round by registering a comeback 4-6 6-1 6-3 win over Armaan Walia.

In the boys’ U-16 category, top seed Punjab’s Sumukh Marya outclassed Parmarth Kaushik 6-1 6-1. Aditya Bikram Acharya of Odisha moved further in the championship by defeating Haryana’s Tanishq Jood 6-2 6-1 and Devansh Parajuli got the better of Kanwar Singh Sethi 6-1 6-0. Abhinav Chaudhary logged a 6-2 6-1 win over eighth seed Abhinav Sangra.

Top seed Rubani Kaur Sidhu continued her winning streak in both U-16 and U-18 categories. In the girls’ U-18 quarterfinal, she defeated Punjab’s Tamanna Walia 6-2 6-1. Local contender Bhumi Kakkar defeated Kritika Sharma 6-1 6-1 and Sidhak Kaur overpowered Priyanshi Katial 6-2 6-2. Second seed Vanya Arora outclassed Vanshika Yadav 6-3 6-1.

In the girls’ U-16 category, top seed Rubani defeated Mannat Awasthi 6-2 6-2. Fifth seed Priyanshi Katial outplayed fourth seed Mokshika Yadav 6-1 6-2 and Vanshika Yadav ousted Kritika Katoch 7-5 6-2. Second seed Sidhak Kaur also moved ahead by defeating Parigya Yadav 6-0 6-2.

In a boys’ U-18 doubles semifinal, the team of Ojas Mehlawat and Gurbaaz Narang defeated Yasharth Chaddha and Yashasvi Balhara 6-4 6-4. The pair of Arnav Bishnoi and Ashwajit Senjam thrashed the team of Arntya Ohlyan and Aashravya Mehra 5-7 6-2 11-9.

In the boys’ U-16 semis, the pair of Haralam Singh and Tejas Kosla outclassed Love Pahal and Abhinav Sangra 4-6 7-6(3) 10-4,whereas Devansh Parajuli and Parmarth Kaushik beat Kanwar Sethi and Daksh Redhu 6-2 6-2.

