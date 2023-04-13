Manipur's Ashwajit knocks out top seed Arnav in U-18 quarters

Chandigarh, April 12
Fifth seed Manipur’s Ashwajit Senjam stunned top seed Arnav Bishnoi in straight sets during the boys’ U-18 quarterfinal match of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.
Senjam remained confident throughout the match and logged a 6-3 6-4 victory over his rival. Fourth seed Haryana’s Arntya Ohlyan also march ahead by defeating Punjab’s Gurbaaz Singh Narang 6-3 6-2, while Delhi’s Aashravya Mehra easily defeated Haryana’s Aryan Jolly 6-0 6-3. Second seed Yashasvi Balhara also moved into the next round by registering a comeback 4-6 6-1 6-3 win over Armaan Walia.
In the boys’ U-16 category, top seed Punjab’s Sumukh Marya outclassed Parmarth Kaushik 6-1 6-1. Aditya Bikram Acharya of Odisha moved further in the championship by defeating Haryana’s Tanishq Jood 6-2 6-1 and Devansh Parajuli got the better of Kanwar Singh Sethi 6-1 6-0. Abhinav Chaudhary logged a 6-2 6-1 win over eighth seed Abhinav Sangra.
Top seed Rubani Kaur Sidhu continued her winning streak in both U-16 and U-18 categories. In the girls’ U-18 quarterfinal, she defeated Punjab’s Tamanna Walia 6-2 6-1. Local contender Bhumi Kakkar defeated Kritika Sharma 6-1 6-1 and Sidhak Kaur overpowered Priyanshi Katial 6-2 6-2. Second seed Vanya Arora outclassed Vanshika Yadav 6-3 6-1.
In the girls’ U-16 category, top seed Rubani defeated Mannat Awasthi 6-2 6-2. Fifth seed Priyanshi Katial outplayed fourth seed Mokshika Yadav 6-1 6-2 and Vanshika Yadav ousted Kritika Katoch 7-5 6-2. Second seed Sidhak Kaur also moved ahead by defeating Parigya Yadav 6-0 6-2.
In a boys’ U-18 doubles semifinal, the team of Ojas Mehlawat and Gurbaaz Narang defeated Yasharth Chaddha and Yashasvi Balhara 6-4 6-4. The pair of Arnav Bishnoi and Ashwajit Senjam thrashed the team of Arntya Ohlyan and Aashravya Mehra 5-7 6-2 11-9.
In the boys’ U-16 semis, the pair of Haralam Singh and Tejas Kosla outclassed Love Pahal and Abhinav Sangra 4-6 7-6(3) 10-4,whereas Devansh Parajuli and Parmarth Kaushik beat Kanwar Sethi and Daksh Redhu 6-2 6-2.
