 Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress candidate, files nomination, says 'it will be new morning on June 4' : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress candidate, files nomination, says 'it will be new morning on June 4'

Says after 4th phase, it will be clear that 'Dakshin Bharat mein BJP saaf hai or Uttar Bharat mein half hai'

Manish Tewari files nomination for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 14

Congress candidate Manish Tewari on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Tewari--who has the support of the Aam Admi Party--is up against BJP's Sanjay Tandon from the seat. 

After filing his nomination, the Congress leader told reporters, "We are fighting the battle for your independence. The INDIA alliance has filed four sets of nominations. Thousands of INDIA alliance workers have gathered here and supported the nomination. INDIA alliance is moving towards victory. On June 4, it will be a new morning (referring to a possible change in the government at the Centre) in the country."

On the BJP's claims of crossing 400 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress leader said, "After the four phases of polling, it is clear that 'Dakshin Bharat mein BJP saaf hai or Uttar Bharat mein half hai' (BJP is finished in south india, and reduced to half in north india). They talk about 400 seats but will not get even 150."

The Congress leader also held a roadshow in an open jeep before filing his nomination papers. He said opposition alliance INDIA is inching towards victory. With ANI inputs

#Bharat #BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha


