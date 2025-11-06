Manish Tewari urges Centre to withdraw Panjab University restructuring notification, calls for fresh consultations

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Thursday met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, briefing him on the ongoing controversy over the Centre’s move to restructure Panjab University’s Senate and Syndicate.

Tewari reiterated his demand that the government withdraw its recent notification altering the university’s governing bodies, calling it a unilateral step that bypassed due legislative process.

“The government should rescind the notification and initiate de-novo consultations with all stakeholders. If any amendments are agreed by consensus, they should be carried out through the Punjab Assembly by amending the Punjab University Act, 1947, not through executive notifications under Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966,” he said.

The Centre’s decision to overhaul the university’s Senate and Syndicate — its highest decision-making bodies — has drawn sharp criticism from faculty members, students, and political leaders, who allege it undermines the institution’s autonomy and historic character.

With the government now placing the notification on hold, stakeholders are pressing for an inclusive consultation process to determine the future composition and powers of the Senate and Syndicate