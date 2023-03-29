Manit wins junior artistic gymnastic title at state meet

Chandigarh, March 28
Manit Kaur of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, was adjudged the best overall gymnast in the junior category of the 46th Chandigarh State Artistic and Rhythmic Championship held here. Pratibha Thingnam of Ankur School, Sector 14, claimed second position and Sofia Samber of the same school secured third position. In the hoop event, Manit, Pratibha and Parul claimed the top three positions, respectively.
Manit won another gold in the ball event. Pratibha claimed first position in the clubs’ event, while Manit finished second and Sofia third.
In the ribbon event, Manit, Pratibha and Parul got top three positions, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...