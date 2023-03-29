Manit wins junior artistic gymnastic title at state meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Manit Kaur of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, was adjudged the best overall gymnast in the junior category of the 46th Chandigarh State Artistic and Rhythmic Championship held here. Pratibha Thingnam of Ankur School, Sector 14, claimed second position and Sofia Samber of the same school secured third position. In the hoop event, Manit, Pratibha and Parul claimed the top three positions, respectively.

Manit won another gold in the ball event. Pratibha claimed first position in the clubs’ event, while Manit finished second and Sofia third.

In the ribbon event, Manit, Pratibha and Parul got top three positions, respectively.