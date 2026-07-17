Manithoiba scores twice as Strawberry Fields School log win in football

Manithoiba scored twice as Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, lads posted a 4-0 win over Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40, during the U-14 inter-school football tournament for boys.

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Hunar started the goal spree for the Sector 26 in the sixth minute, while Manithoiba doubled the lead in the 10th minute. Just three minutes later, Aryaan made it 3-0, and Manithoiba posted the last in the 24th minute. St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, also posted a 4-0 win over Chitkara International School, Sector 25. It was in the 5th minute, when Vinay drew the first blood and Vansh extended the lead in the 18th minute. In the next minute, Akshit posted the team’s third goal, while Parneet netted the last in the 32nd minute. St Soldier’s School, Sector 28, registered a 2-0 win over Government Model High School, Pocket 8, Manimajra. Khranshu (19th) and Akshit (50th) also scored a goal each.

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Meanwhile, the boys’ U-14 table tennis team of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, marched into the final of the inter-school tournament by recording a 3-1 win over DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8. In the second semifinal, Vivek High School, Sector 38, posted a close 3-2 win over St John’s School, Sector 26.

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In the inter-school kho-kho meet, the girls’ U-14 team of Government Model High School, Sector 35, defeated Government Model High School, Vikas Nagar, by nine points and one turn. Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran, defeated Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, by four points, while Shri Kulwant Rai School, Sector 43, went down by five points and one turn against Government Model High School, Sector 32.

Strawberry School defeated DAV Public School, Sector 39, by six points. In the boys’ U-14 age group, KBDAV, Sector 7, faced a marginal one-point defeat from AKSIPS, Sector 41, and Government Model High School, Mauli Jagran, defeated Shri Kulwant Rai by seven points.

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In the boys’ U-14 inter-school tennis meet, Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, defeated Delhi Public School, as Kabir defeated Haranjan 6-2 and Kriyansh ousted Purvansh 6-1. In the doubles event, Kriyansh and Haranjan defeated Kabir and Purvansh of Manimajra school with a 6-3 verdict. Chitkara International team defeated DAV School, Sector 8. Tehan of DAVS School defeated Viaan of Chitkara International 6-2, but Taksh levelled the scores for Chitkara by defeating Smayan 6-0. In the double event, Taksh and Rohitaksh defeated Tehan and Smayan 6-4.