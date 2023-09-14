Manohar Lal Khattar to meet people at Barwala, Panchkula tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 13

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold a direct dialogue with people during Jan Samvad programmes to be organised in the district on September 15.

Besides taking feedback from people about the implementation of various welfare schemes and programmes of the government, the CM would redress their grievances by giving directions to the officials of the departments concerned on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan today visited Government Senior Secondary School, Barwala, and Yavanika Park in Sector 5 here and took stock of the arrangements being made for the conduct of the programmes.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Panchkula