Man's body found in Mohali house, died 4 days ago

Mohali, August 29
A 36-year-old man was found dead in mysterious circumstances on the ground floor of his house in Phase-1 this afternoon with his father lying in a semi-conscious state near the body for the past four days.
Deceased Sukhwinder Singh, alias Goldy, and father Balwant Singh, 82, were last seen in the neighbourhood four days ago.
Neighbours informed their relatives in Phase 4 after stench started emanating from the house this afternoon. Later, the police were called in.
The police said the two were living a solitary life and didn’t interact much with the neighbours. The exact cause of the death could not be ascertained, but they suspected drug overdose, said the police.
The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary. The elderly man has been admitted to the hospital, where doctors said he had regained consciousness. Kamalpreet Singh, the relative, said: “Sukhwinder is the son of Balwant Singh’s mother-in-law Beant Kaur, whom Balwant had adopted when Sukhwinder was 19. Sukhwinder was brought up by Balwant, a retired Telecom Department employee.” — TNS
Lived solitary life
- Two were living a solitary life and didn’t interact much with neighbours
- Neighbours informed relatives after stench started emanating from house
- Exact cause was unknown, but police suspected drug overdose
