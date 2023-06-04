Mansa Devi shrine to go Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor way

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Shri Mata Mansa Devi shrine in Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated this today while chairing a key meeting regarding the redevelopment and master plan of the Panchkula shrine.

The Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, had prepared a blueprint in this regard.

What devotees can expect Separate pathways for four-wheelers and pedestrians

A bus stop for convenience of devotees visiting the temple

‘Shakti Corridor’ to be set up from Shakti Dwar to main temple

108-ft statue of Lord Hanuman in ‘Vardahast Mudra’

Separate shopping complex

Open-air theatre with a light-and-sound show

Khattar directed the officials concerned to ensure quick execution and implementation of the master plan so that beautification and development works could be started at the earliest.

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and Panchkula Mayor Kulbushan Goyal were present in the meeting.

The blueprint included separate pathways for four-wheelers and pedestrians. A bus stop has also been proposed for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple.

A ‘Shakti Corridor’ will be established from Shakti Dwar to the main temple and will be named as ‘Shakti Path’.

In the draft plan, a grand Hanuman Vatika will also be built at the shrine site. A 108-ft south-facing statue of Lord Hanuman in ‘Vardahast Mudra’ will be the centre of attraction. It will be clearly seen even from a distance of about one km i.e. Shakti Dwar. Apart from this, worship places ‘Narayan Seva Sthal’, ‘Nitya Park’, ‘Trikona Park’, etc, will also be established.

The renovation of the shrine will be carried out in a phased manner. It will also give a major boost to heritage tourism. A separate shopping complex will also be built here.

An open-air theatre with a light and sound show is also a part of the plan. The theatre will have a seating capacity of about 500.