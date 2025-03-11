Mansa Devi Temple launches online booking
Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board's Chief Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta announced the launch of an online booking system for offering "chola" at temple premises. The ritual will take place from March 16 to April 30. Online bookings will...
Online bookings will open on April 10. Interested devotees can register on the shrine board’s website www.mansadevi.org.in.
