Manufacturing unit sealed over property tax dues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday sealed a manufacturing unit at the Industrial Area, Phase I, over non-payment of property tax.

Having served final notices to the commercial property tax defaulters, the corporation is now taking action against those who have failed to pay the levy. Orders for attachment of properties are being issued by the civic body to the property tax defaulters, who are being given the last opportunity to deposit the tax within 15 days. Those not paying the levy are facing the sealing of their property.

The civic body had recently sealed three properties at the Centra Mall, Industrial Area, Phase I. Some deaulters have submitted their representation on account of area dispute, missing credits, request for arrears details, etc while some have neither paid the levy nor replied to the MC notices.