Manwinder wins gold in PU athletics meet

Chandigarh, November 21
Manwinder Kaur claimed gold medal in the discus throw event ( for education colleges), during the opening day of the 74th Annual Athletics Meet of Panjab University. Manwinder claimed the gold medal with a throw of 20.43m. Anjali (17.95m) claimed second position and Jaspreet (16.73m) finished third.
In the 1,000m race, Ankit Deswal clocked 30:40 minutes and 10 seconds to claim the gold medal. Sahil Gill (31:02.60s) finished second and Sahil Sagar (32:42.70s) finished third. In the 100m (Education College) event, Deepak Yadav (12.7s), Ankush Kumar (12.9s) and Rahul Bhatia (13.2s) were the top three winners, while in the 1,500m event, Jeetu Gurjar (3:52.8s), Karam Singh(3:57.4s) and Lakshay Kumar (3:59.2s) bagged medals.
