Many a loose end in PSPCL working

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 11

A junction box at densely populated Saini Vihar in Baltana is an open invitation to tragedy, but PSPCL officials are blind to it.

“See what PSPCL officials have done here,” said an irate Baltana shopkeeper, pointing at the junction boxes wrapped in an intricate web of wires.

Residents said there was virtually no check on what the workmen were doing as no JE, SDO or XEN ever visited the area.

“Either they do not see or they do not want to see it. What are senior PSPCL officials doing? Despite several complaints, no one is bothered to remove this clutter. It is a dense locality and a tragedy can take place anytime,” said Harbhajan Lal, a Saini Vihar resident.

Baltana residents said they felt unsafe due to loose, hanging wires around power poles and junction boxes. During rainy season, there was always a risk of current reaching the puddles of water.

“Stray cattle got injured due to electrocution on several occasions. High tension wires are running so close to houses and roofs. The threat fails to wake up PSPCL officials,” said Baltej Sarna, a shopkeeper at the Baltana furniture market.